9 Investigates Concord public housing complex where 3 siblings died in fire

CONCORD, N.C. — Channel 9 is investigating the Concord public housing complex where three siblings lost their lives in a fire.

Channel 9’s Cabarrus County reporter Hannah Goetz has been working to get the inspection reports since the children died in August. She uncovered the latest U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development inspection report, which shows the Chapman Homes received a failing grade for safety issues that needed immediate action.

PREVIOUS STORIES:

However, it’s important to note that inspectors didn’t find any specific fire hazards at the home where the fire started. The smoke detectors were working both in the 2022 inspection by HUD and in a test by city workers earlier this year.

In the early morning hours of Aug. 20, a fire broke out along Lincoln Street Southwest in a Concord public housing unit, killing Daniella, Stephen and Emmanuelle Kueviakoe.

“It’s really depressing,” said neighbor Jadarious Woods.

Woods lives with his young kids just two doors down from where it happened.

“I ride past it every day and just even looking at it,” he said. “But right now, it’s just it’s so sad because you know, those are babies, man. Those are babies.”

Woods lives in one of the 174 public housing units managed by the Concord Housing Department, which is funded by HUD.

After the deadly fire, Goetz requested the last three inspections conducted by HUD for the entire complex. Scores range from 0 to 100 and anything below a 60 is considered failing.

In the most recent inspection from June 2022, the property scored a failing grade of 52. It’s also denoted with a “C” and an asterisk, which mean inspectors observed at least one fire safety issue requiring immediate action and at least one issue with smoke detectors.

The HUD report says 23 of the 174 units were inspected. Thirty-seven health and safety deficiencies were found, including 12 life-threatening issues. Two units had smoke detector deficiencies and three fire and emergency exits were blocked or unusable.

The unit where the fire broke out was one of the units that was inspected. Health and safety issues with the air quality were found, but there were no issues with smoke detectors or emergency exits.

The fire department canvassed the city’s public housing communities after the fire to help residents check their smoke detectors. Out of the 113 units they checked, only one had a non-working smoke detector and it was replaced, according to the city.

Goetz reached out to the City of Concord for comment on the failed inspection. A spokesperson told her in part “our federal housing department score reflects we have fallen short of expectations. It is unacceptable to us and to our residents and we are making needed changes to do better, beginning at the leadership level.”

The city also said they hired a new housing director this year to help turn things around and plans to renovate the existing public housing buildings.

Woods welcomes positive change.

“We all deserve to live in a safe home. We all deserve to live in a safe environment,” he said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Goetz learned the next HUD inspection is scheduled for May 2025.

READ MORE:

(WATCH PREVIOUS: ‘3 innocent souls lost’: Community honors siblings who died in Concord house fire)

‘3 innocent souls lost’: Community honors siblings who died in Concord house fire





©2023 Cox Media Group