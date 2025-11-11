9 Investigates: Were some Huntersville messages deleted before turning them in?

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — At least one message appears to be inexplicably missing from a group chat involving Huntersville officials, according to records released by the town.

As Channel 9 has been reporting, Huntersville elected officials have been regularly discussing town business in a text message group chat, raising concerns about a violation of the state’s open meetings law.

Last Friday, the town released screenshots of more than 300 messages. It appears not all commissioners complied with Channel 9’s records request.

The town clerk has not responding to multiple emails asking who turned in records and whether more are expected to be released.

The deleted message appears to have been from March 6. In what appears to be the messages provided by Commissioner Alisia Bergsman, at 9:44 a.m., Mayor Christy Clark asks Commissioner Nick Walsh to call Gatewood. Gatewood is a highly engaged Huntersville resident. At 11 a.m., Walsh responded “I will.” Commissioner Amanda Dumas then said in the text exchange, “That was my thought exactly Christy. Thanks.”

The same exchange was provided from what appears to be Mayor Christy Clark’s phone. But her exchange shows an additional message between Walsh and Dumas.

At 11:07 a.m., Clark says “Thanks. Please no one respond to her in writing unless you want it to be shared.” The next message in the exchange is from Dumas, who says “That was my thought exactly Christy. Thanks.”

A spokesperson for the town of Huntersville said the town is not aware of any deleted messages and directed Channel 9’s inquiry to the Board of Commissioners.

It is possible to delete messages from a group chat, even if an Android device is involved. An iPhone user is able to hold down the message, select it and press the trash icon. This gives the appearance of the text being deleted -- it isn’t shown in the thread anymore. However, all other users in the chat are still able to see the message.

An email and text to Commissioner Alisia Bergsman was not returned.

A spokesperson for the town of Huntersville once again did not respond to an inquiry asking if the town board has been instructed to no longer use the group chat moving forward.

No town commissioners have commented on the messages being released. Neither has Mayor Christy Clark.

The town clerk and deputy town clerk have not responded to questions asking if the request is completely fulfilled, who turned over the records, if the records were from personal and work devices, if they or the town attorney attempted to verify all messages were turned over and whether we should expect the missing messages, like the controversial one about the Pride proclamation, to be turned over.

