Acclaimed chef opens restaurant in historic Uptown home

CHARLOTTE — A new Italian restaurant led by James Beard-nominated chef Sam Hart is ready to open its doors in Uptown Charlotte.

Spaghett opened July 11 within a historic Fourth Ward property at West 10th and North Poplar streets, formerly occupied by Poplar Tapas. It is billed as a neighborhood craft pasta and cocktail house.

Hart’s Irreverently Refined Hospitality is behind the restaurant. Hart, nominated for a James Beard Award in 2023, also operates Counter- in west Charlotte and has a food stall called Maneki in the works at Uptown’s The Alley at Latta Arcade.

Hart has teamed up on Spaghett with Kendall Moore to serve as executive chef and Amanda Britton as the beverage director. The restaurant will showcase “Carolinian cuisine through an Italian lens in an approachable, yet elevated dining atmosphere,” according to a news release.

