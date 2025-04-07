Rock Hill police investigate peeper at TJ Maxx

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Rock Hill police said they’re looking at surveillance video from the TJ Maxx store off Dave Lyle Boulevard, trying to identify a man accused of using a cell phone to take pictures of a boy.

That 11-year-old said he was in the men’s restroom when a man allegedly stuck his phone under the bathroom stall and recorded him.

The boy reportedly ran out of the bathroom, yelling about what happened.

We are working on getting more information, including when this happened.

If you have any information that can help this investigation, call the Rock Hill Police Department.

