Accused serial burglar held on $500K bond after multi-county crime spree

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Juan Carlos Mancia, accused of a multi-county break-in spree, is now behind bars in Mecklenburg County Jail with a bond set at half a million dollars.

Mancia is linked to numerous break-ins across Matthews, Monroe, and Charlotte, targeting businesses such as Andy’s Frozen Custard, Panera Bread, and More Dentistry.

“We have to pay for that. If he broke into my car and got nothing out of my car, that’s going to fall on me; my insurance goes up. I’m not happy about that,” said Clarence Upshaw, a shopper at the Sycamore Commons Shopping Center.

“Yeah, it’s upsetting. It increases the cost for everyone. These people obviously have a business they are trying to run,” said Nick Johns, another shopper.

Police say Mancia confessed to the break-ins after being caught, stating that he is homeless and needed the money.

The break-ins occurred between March and July, affecting businesses from Monroe to South Boulevard in Charlotte.

Shoppers express concern over the financial impact on business owners, noting that costs from theft are often passed on to consumers.

Despite the burglary at More Dentistry, police report that Mancia did not manage to steal anything from the office.

VIDEO: NoDa bakery loses thousands of dollars in inventory after break-in

‘All we have’: NoDa bakery loses thousands of dollars in inventory after break-in

©2025 Cox Media Group