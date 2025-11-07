Affordable housing project breaks ground in South Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — New affordable housing is being developed in South Charlotte, with construction underway for ‘The Barton South’ off Old Pineville Road.

The development will offer one, two, and three-bedroom units specifically for individuals and families earning between 30% and 80% of the area median income. This initiative aims to address the housing needs of lower-income residents in the region.

The project is expected to be completed by late next year.

VIDEO: Roof Above launches transitional housing program for veterans and working men

Roof Above launches transitional housing program for veterans and working men

©2025 Cox Media Group