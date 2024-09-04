Airline adds flight to spring break destination from CLT

CHARLOTTE — Spirit Airlines Inc. is adding a flight to a popular spring break destination in Florida at Charlotte Douglas International Airport in 2025.

The discount carrier will begin flying to Southwest Florida International Airport in Fort Myers on March 5. It will be flown daily and operate on a seasonal basis, an airline spokesperson told CBJ.

This marks the first time Spirit has flown the Charlotte-Fort Myers route in its five years at CLT.

