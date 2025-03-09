Airline opens operations hub at local airport

CONCORD, N.C. — Low-cost carrier Avelo Airlines this week held the grand opening for its new operations base at Concord-Padgett Regional Airport.

The Houston-based airline is housing two Boeing Next-Generation 737 planes at the base. The first plane is on site in Concord, while the second aircraft will be added soon. Avelo is adding up to 50 jobs in Concord as part of the operations base. The new positions include pilots, flight attendants, airport customer service associates and aircraft maintenance workers, among others.

In December, Avelo announced plans to open the hub. It represents the latest investment the airline has made at the Concord airport since launching routes there last year.

The airline is planning for more growth there.

Read more here.

WATCH: Charlotte Douglas Airport to change general, corporate aviation operator

Charlotte Douglas Airport to change general, corporate aviation operator

©2025 Cox Media Group