Albemarle City Council now accepting letters of interest for vacant council seat

ALBEMARLE, N.C. — Albemarle City Council is seeking residents from District 4 to fill a vacancy as Council member Chris Whitley steps down at the end of the month, a release said Wednesday.

Whitley announced his resignation to provide care for a family member experiencing health issues. Residents interested in the position must submit a letter to the Mayor’s Office by September 12, detailing their qualifications and interest.

Applicants must be at least 21 years old, registered voters, and residents of District 4 to be eligible for the position.

The council will review applications during its Regular Council Meeting on September 15 at 6:30 p.m.

The appointed individual will serve a term ending December 7, 2026. A map of District 4 is available on the city’s website for those unsure of their residency within the district.

The council’s decision will impact the representation of District 4 until 2026, as they seek a suitable candidate to fill the role vacated by Whitley.

A map of District 4 can be found here.

