Alexander County Sheriff’s Office arrests 2 men in series of break-ins

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. — The Alexander County Sheriff’s Office has been investigating a string of breaking-and-entering crimes in the Ellendale community, which has resulted in two arrests.
Deputies arrested Charles Vincent Packer Jr., 54, on July 2, and Dustin Will Watson, 34, on Monday. Both men are from Taylorsville.
Packer has been charged with:
- Four counts of felony breaking and entering.
- Two counts of larceny after breaking and entering.
- One count of larceny of a motor vehicle.
- One count of injury to personal property.
In addition, Packer was charged with being a registered sex offender on school property on July 3. He was on school property during late-night hours, investigators said.
Packer is in the Alexander County Detention Center under a $110,000 secured bond. His first appearance in Alexander County District Court was scheduled for Monday.
Watson has been charged with the following offenses:
- Four counts of felony breaking and entering.
- Two counts of larceny after breaking and entering.
- One count of larceny of a motor vehicle.
- One count of injury to personal property.
Watson is currently being held in the Alexander County Detention Center under a no bond. His first appearance in Alexander County District Court is scheduled for July 14.
The investigation is ongoing.
