Alexander County Sheriff’s Office arrests 2 men in series of break-ins

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. — The Alexander County Sheriff’s Office has been investigating a string of breaking-and-entering crimes in the Ellendale community, which has resulted in two arrests.

From left: Charles Vincent Packer Jr., Dustin Will Watson. (ALEXANDER COUNTY SHERIFF'S )

Deputies arrested Charles Vincent Packer Jr., 54, on July 2, and Dustin Will Watson, 34, on Monday. Both men are from Taylorsville.

Packer has been charged with:

Four counts of felony breaking and entering.

Two counts of larceny after breaking and entering.

One count of larceny of a motor vehicle.

One count of injury to personal property.

In addition, Packer was charged with being a registered sex offender on school property on July 3. He was on school property during late-night hours, investigators said.

Packer is in the Alexander County Detention Center under a $110,000 secured bond. His first appearance in Alexander County District Court was scheduled for Monday.

Watson has been charged with the following offenses:

Four counts of felony breaking and entering.

Two counts of larceny after breaking and entering.

One count of larceny of a motor vehicle.

One count of injury to personal property.

Watson is currently being held in the Alexander County Detention Center under a no bond. His first appearance in Alexander County District Court is scheduled for July 14.

The investigation is ongoing.

