Man arrested in Alexander County break-ins, faces multiple felony charges

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. — The Alexander County Sheriff’s Office arrested Charles Vincent Packer Jr. on July 2, 2025, in connection with a series of break-ins in the Ellendale Community.

Packer, a 54-year-old resident of Taylorsville, faces multiple charges, including four counts of felony breaking and entering, two counts of larceny after breaking and entering, one count of larceny of a motor vehicle, and one count of injury to personal property.

In addition to the charges related to the break-ins, Packer was charged on July 3 with being a registered sex offender on school premises. The investigation revealed that he was on school property during late-night hours.

Packer is currently held in the Alexander County Detention Center under a $110,000 secured bond. His first court appearance is scheduled for July 7.

The investigation into the break-ins is ongoing, and authorities anticipate making additional arrests in connection with these cases.

