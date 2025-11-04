All aboard or derailment? Meck voters to decide transit plan future

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — It’s the last question on the ballot and the first question on the top of voters’ minds. What is going to happen with the sales tax increase referendum for transit?

For David Howard, his transit journey started on South Tryon Street at just 6 years old with 5 nickels in his pocket as he waited for the city bus to take him to school.

“I took the bus when I was six to school and I took number 10 the rest of my life,” he said.

He said it has shaped his world view when it comes to public transportation. The former Charlotte City Councilman and NCDOT official now is one of the top advocates for the sales tax increase for transit

“I don’t think you can go to any major city across the world and not see a mature transit system and Charlotte is on the cusp of just doing that next thing and having a system that allows people to move around and connect the jobs and opportunities,” he said.

Community activist JG Lockhart said Charlotte deserves better.

“This is not a plan that was envisioned with Charlotte in mind,” he said. “What this transit plan truly lacks is our solutions to ease congestion.”

He said the plan isn’t bold enough and isn’t worth the tax increase at a time when costs keep rising for families. He said leaders should go back to the drawing board

“When I started our very first interview, I told you, word for word, this was ridiculous,” he said. “And I think if people took the time to look at it, they would find it ridiculous.”

If approved, 40 percent of proceeds will go to rail, 40 percent to roads and 20 percent to buses. The PAVE Act requires the first rail project to be the Red Line from Uptown to Iredell County.

