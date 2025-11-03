What will the new Mecklenburg County sales tax cost me?

CHARLOTTE — Mecklenburg County residents have to make a taxing decision. On Tuesday, they will decide whether to raise the sales tax by 1% to fund new bus, rail and road projects.

The city of Charlotte projects the average household will spend an additional $240 each year if the tax passes. The city says approximately 30% of sales tax proceeds each year are paid by visitors.

Mecklenburg County’s sales tax rate is currently 7.25%. This is a combination of state, county and local taxes. If voters approve the measure, the new tax rate will be 8.25%, the highest in North Carolina.

What will be taxed if it passes:

Tangible personal property

Certain digital property

Lease or rental of tangible personal property

Service contract or renewal of a service contract

Prepaid meal plan

Admission charges to an entertainment activity

Rental of an accommodation

Prepaid telephone calling service

Satellite digital audio radio service

Repair, maintenance, and installation services, including such services provided by a real property manager under a property management contract in certain circumstances

Operation of laundries, dry cleaning plants, or similar businesses

Alcoholic beverages, tobacco products, prepared food, candy, dietary supplements, soft drinks, and food sold through a vending machine.

What won’t be taxed:

Prescription drugs

Groceries

Gas

Real World Examples:

McDonald’s Double Cheeseburger Extra Value Meal

Current Price no tax: $6.89

Current Price with tax: $7.46

Future Price: $7.53

Sales Tax Increase: $0.07

This price includes 1% prepared food and beverage tax.

100 count Advil at CVS:

Current Price no tax: $12.49

Current Price with tax: $13.40

Future Price: $13.52

Sales Tax Increase: $0.12

Sweater at Walmart

Current Price no tax: $24.00

Current Price with tax: $25.74

Future Price: $25.98

Sales Tax Increase: $0.24

