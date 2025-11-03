Local

What will the new Mecklenburg County sales tax cost me?

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
CHARLOTTE — Mecklenburg County residents have to make a taxing decision. On Tuesday, they will decide whether to raise the sales tax by 1% to fund new bus, rail and road projects.

The city of Charlotte projects the average household will spend an additional $240 each year if the tax passes. The city says approximately 30% of sales tax proceeds each year are paid by visitors.

Mecklenburg County’s sales tax rate is currently 7.25%. This is a combination of state, county and local taxes. If voters approve the measure, the new tax rate will be 8.25%, the highest in North Carolina.

What will be taxed if it passes:

  • Tangible personal property
  • Certain digital property
  • Lease or rental of tangible personal property
  • Service contract or renewal of a service contract
  • Prepaid meal plan
  • Admission charges to an entertainment activity
  • Rental of an accommodation
  • Prepaid telephone calling service
  • Satellite digital audio radio service
  • Repair, maintenance, and installation services, including such services provided by a real property manager under a property management contract in certain circumstances
  • Operation of laundries, dry cleaning plants, or similar businesses
  • Alcoholic beverages, tobacco products, prepared food, candy, dietary supplements, soft drinks, and food sold through a vending machine.

What won’t be taxed:

  • Prescription drugs
  • Groceries
  • Gas

Real World Examples:

McDonald’s Double Cheeseburger Extra Value Meal

  • Current Price no tax: $6.89
  • Current Price with tax: $7.46
  • Future Price: $7.53
  • Sales Tax Increase: $0.07
  • This price includes 1% prepared food and beverage tax.

100 count Advil at CVS:

  • Current Price no tax: $12.49
  • Current Price with tax: $13.40
  • Future Price: $13.52
  • Sales Tax Increase: $0.12

Sweater at Walmart

  • Current Price no tax: $24.00
  • Current Price with tax: $25.74
  • Future Price: $25.98
  • Sales Tax Increase: $0.24

