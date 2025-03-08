All-you-can-eat sushi restaurant coming to South End

CHARLOTTE — This all-you-can-eat sushi restaurant is headed to South End. Permanent signs for Sushi Taku have gone up at 1300 South Blvd.

Roughly $700,000 is being invested to renovate that space, which has been vacant since Lincoln’s Haberdashery closed in October 2023.

A mid-April opening is targeted, says Tom Hui Li, one of the owners.

Li is behind the original Sushi Taku in Chicago, which has two locations as well as sister concept STR — Sushi Taku Rotary.

“Charlotte has been a fast-growing city,” Li says. “We did a lot of research and Charlotte just seems to be a perfect market for us.”

