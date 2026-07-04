America 250: Celebrating the Carolinas

CHARLOTTE — As the United States celebrates its 250th year, Channel 9 is sharing stories of patriotism and inspiration from our neighbors in the Carolinas.

The Declaration of Independence (and the Meck Dec)

It was 250 years ago when 56 men signed the Declaration of Independence, and for generations, Americans have looked to that single piece of parchment for the nation’s core principles: the right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.

(But if you ask some local historians, a group of Charlotteans beat those patriots to the punch. The Mecklenburg Declaration of Independence was read in 1775, making Charlotte the first American governing body to declare independence from Great Britain.)

Why so many Charlotte things have ‘hornets’ in the name

Why is Charlotte nicknamed the “Hornets’ Nest?” Historians say it dates back to the Revolutionary War, when British Gen. Lord Cornwallis reportedly called the city a “hornets’ nest of rebellion” after fierce resistance from local patriots.

Remembering Dicey

In South Carolina, a statue has just been unveiled to honor a brave young woman who acted as a spy during the Revolutionary War.

Dicey Langston was just 16 when she learned of British soldiers’ plans to attack her brother’s regiment. So she traveled 20 miles to warn them, saving them all from a guaranteed death.

Now, a bronze statue of Dicey stands in the middle of downtown Travelers Rest, South Carolina.

Betsy Ross descendant tours 13 states on bicycle, makes stop in Belmont

A direct descendant of Betsy Ross is touring the original 13 states for the nation’s milestone birthday, and he’s making a stop in Belmont.

Channel 9’s Ken Lemon spoke with Eric Conrad, and this is actually the second time he’s made the trip. He biked across America back in 1976, for the country’s bicentennial celebration.

Parades, greased poles and more

Speaking of the bicentennial, take a look through the Channel 9 archives and see how Americans celebrated the country’s 200th birthday. From parades to greased up poles, you might spot a unique tradition that’s still around today.

Former White House chef offers taste of history at Grover inn for America’s 250th anniversary

The sights and sounds of the Fourth of July are synonymous with fireworks, celebrations, and community -- but if you want a taste of history, there’s a local inn you should check out.

A former White House chef in Cleveland County is hosting a special event at the Inn of the Patriots.

Historians find treasures while restoring George Washington’s Virginia estate

In Mount Vernon, Virginia, the estate of our first president, George Washington, is being restored. That process has led to some fascinating discoveries.

It turns out that Washington’s cellar has been a treasure trove for historians, and they even found a batch of 18th-Century glass bottles with preserved fruit inside.

Union County student wins trip to Mount Rushmore with patriotic drawing

A national competition invited students from across the United States to share what America means to them, and one Union County student’s answer won her a free trip to Mount Rushmore.

Rebekah Young, 10, gave it her all with the assignment for “America’s Field Trip,” and she was one of the winners out of more than 10,000 entries.

What’s happening this weekend?

And what’s a 4th of July without celebrations? There’s a whole weekend’s worth of events taking place across the Carolinas.

From fireworks shows to parades and free concerts, plus barbecues and free food - check out an event near you with the Your704 Weekender 4th of July Edition.

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