American Airlines partners with Panthers, Charlotte FC to offer fans exclusive perks

CHARLOTTE — American Airlines announced a multiyear partnership on Wednesday with the Carolina Panthers and Charlotte FC.

This collaboration allows fans to have exclusive travel benefits and promotions during games at Bank of America Stadium.

Airline members will also have a chance to win exclusive prizes, VIP experiences with the teams, sweepstakes to away games and more.

There were 10,000 co-branded rally towels given to team members and travelers on Wednesday at Charlotte Douglas International Airport to kick off the partnership.

