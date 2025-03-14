American Airlines plane catches fire at Denver airport gate. Passengers evacuated on slides

DENVER — An American Airlines plane caught fire while sitting at a gate at Denver International Airport on Thursday.

This prompted slides to be deployed so passengers could evacuate quickly, according to the Associated Press.

An airport spokesperson told multiple news outlets that the plane was at gate C38 when the fire started Thursday afternoon.

A photo posted by CBS News showed passengers standing on a plane’s wing as smoke surrounded the aircraft.

No injuries were reported, and firefighters put out the blaze by the evening, the spokesperson said.

