Another arrest made in Catawba County mass shooting investigation

CATWABA COUNTY, N.C. — Another person has been arrested in connection with the mass shooting at a house party in Catawba County earlier this month.

On Thursday, the sheriff’s office announced that Charles Rodell Kincaid III had been arrested in this case.

He has been charged with one count of attempted first-degree murder.

The charges stem from a mass shooting during a pool party on Walnut Acres Drive.

Kincaid is allegedly connected to the previous suspects in this shooting.

Those suspects are Garon Killian, Toland Huff, Zachary Bates, Ke’andre Mack, and Izaiah Mitchell.

