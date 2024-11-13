CHARLOTTE — Another former employee comes forward with accusations about Sheriff McFadden

Another former employee of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office spoke Tuesday about why she is now coming forward about Sheriff Garry McFadden.

“My stress level was so high that I was afraid of having a heart attack,” said Aileen Maddox, who now works and lives in Ohio.

She served as the sheriff’s office chaplain for 13 years.

Maddox told Channel 9′s Jonathan Lowe about the source of her stress.

“The sheriff and the way that he ran the agency,” Maddox said. “Not only what happened to me as the chaplain, but as the person who heard from those affected.”

She quit in February.

“When he came into office, we wanted him there,” she said. “When he got there, I kept waiting for this great day that has not come.”

On Monday, Channel 9′s Evan Donovan spoke one-on-one with former Chief Deputy Kevin Canty who shared a list of complaints about the sheriff’s leadership.

Maddox told Lowe what she would say to McFadden.

“I would say it has taken me months of getting assistance from a counselor, to get past the anger and to get to what really needs to be done,” she said.

Maddox spoke about what she believes those still working at the sheriff’s office are going through.

“I saw several majors, and I know chiefs who left because of his lack of understanding of what it means to be the sheriff of Mecklenburg County,” Maddox said.

Canty alleged McFadden would use racial slurs about Black and white employees.

Maddox said she never witnessed that firsthand.

“What I have heard with my own ears is that the employees, primarily the African American employees, act as if they work on a plantation, and I heard it over and over and over again from the sheriff, Sheriff McFadden,” she said.

Channel 9 has extended multiple invitations, including on Tuesday, for the sheriff to respond.

He declined.

McFadden spoke last week during a deputy graduation ceremony.

“If you believe I’m racist, you need to talk to me,” he told the crowd. “If you believe I’m racist, you need to talk to the kids who come and see me. If you believe I’m racist, talk to the people who know me.”

However, Maddox said he was extremely verbally abusive toward her and others.

“He didn’t have an issue with putting people down in front of other people,” Maddox said. “Everything from letting the residents of the detention center know that he didn’t trust staff at all, which is a danger to those who are working.”

Maddox, like Canty, said she has never witnessed the sheriff do anything criminal.

However, Maddox said she believes he deserves more scrutiny by the North Carolina Sheriffs Association.

“I think they need to investigate all that they can, and my prayer is that the people who are still there, who know of his inconsistencies, and they are there, that they would be open enough to say what they need to say because he does threaten within,” Maddox said.

She hopes her strength gives them courage.

“I know that when he sees this, he’s going to say negative and nasty things about me, but I think that he’s finished,” Maddox said.

There is an inquiry into McFadden’s conduct by the North Carolina Sheriffs Association.

Aside from the association potentially asking to him resign, Channel 9 learned it takes five Mecklenburg County residents to petition for an investigation.

There are also elections for voters to decide.





Former Meck County deputy chief says why he quit working for sheriff

