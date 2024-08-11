Another local brewery calls it quits

CONCORD, N.C. — It’s last call at Twenty-Six Acres Brewing Co. in Concord.

The 8,800-square-foot brewery will serve its last customers on Aug. 18, closing at the end of business that day. It is located at 7285 West Winds Blvd. NW in Concord.

Owner Joel Padgett says the brewery has reached a point where it was losing money and couldn’t get back to breaking even.

Continue reading on CBJ’s website here.

(WATCH BELOW: Parents upset after Lancaster County Schools cancels freshman orientations)

Parents upset after Lancaster County Schools cancels freshman orientations

©2024 Cox Media Group