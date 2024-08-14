Another shop closing at Camp North End

CHARLOTTE — Frozen-dessert shop Popbar is winding down operations at Camp North End.

Popbar’s stand at 270 Camp Road — in the Bunkhouse section — will close on Aug. 18 as its lease comes to an end, the business posted today on Instagram. It’s been at Camp North End for four years, opening in the summer of 2020.

Popbar’s NoDa location at 3123 N. Davidson St. will remain open, the Instagram post stated. It also has a truck and bicycle that carts around its frozen treats for events.

Read the full story on CBJ's website here.













