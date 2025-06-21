Anti-violence advocacy, support group hosts kickball tournament to unite community

CHARLOTTE — An anti-gun-violence advocacy and support group brought its community together for a kickball tournament on Saturday morning.

The United We Kick kickball tournament was hosted by Mothers of Murdered Offspring, or MOM-O, to unite its community for a cause: stopping gun violence

Community groups gathered at the Hornets Nest Park to support the cause. The media, local businesses, families and law enforcement participated. Channel 9’s “Fightin’ Niners’ made it a few rounds into the tournament.

MOM-O told Channel 9 that it wants to help people build connections and trust. And show young people that their lives matter.

“If adults show up and get involved, we can make a difference, we can make a change,” one member said. “The Charlotte we’re in now, the young people that we’re losing, we don’t have to.”

