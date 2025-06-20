Carolina Strong: Local singer honors first responders with latest project

CORNELIUS, N.C. — Christina Eagle’s music takes her all over the country.

She quit her job in Mooresville last year to pursue singing full time.

Eagle spent the second half of 2024 traveling to and from Los Angeles, making it to the top 8 in season 26 of “The Voice,” but she’s closer to home for her latest project.

She visited the Cornelius-Lemley Fire Rescue to record the music video for her latest song “Somebody’s Family.”

“While we were there, they were getting real calls,” she said. “And so they would have to leave, and I would see all of them put on their uniform and get in the firefighter truck and go off.”

Eagle told Channel 9’s Erika Jackson “Somebody’s Family” is inspired by her grandfather, who was a firefighter.

The song honors first responders and the risks they take every day.

“I wrote that song in 30 minutes,” Eagle said. “I just hope that they truly feel what the firefighters are doing every day, and they remember that these are people’s lives.”

She hopes the song reminds people about the sacrifices firefighters make for their safety.

“That’s somebody’s family, that’s somebody that somebody loves, you know what I mean?” she said. “I want them to remember that.”

Christina Eagle and her band will perform at a fundraiser for North Carolina firefighters and paramedics on Thursday at the Cain Center for the Arts in Cornelius.

