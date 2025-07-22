Antwain Nance, former detention officer, joins Mecklenburg County sheriff race

Antwain Nance, a former detention officer, has announced his bid for Mecklenburg County sheriff.

Nance, a Democrat, previously worked at the Mecklenburg County Jail from January 2014 to October 2015 and is currently a union leader for American Airlines, The Charlotte Observer reported.

Nance will be running against Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Sgt. Ricky Robbins in the upcoming election. The current Mecklenburg County Sheriff, Garry McFadden, has not yet announced whether he will seek re-election.

The primary election is scheduled for March, giving candidates several months to campaign and present their platforms to the voters.

As the election approaches, voters in Mecklenburg County will have the opportunity to choose between Nance, Robbins, and potentially McFadden, depending on his decision to run.

