App State increases security after rape reported in dorm

BOONE, N.C. — There’s an increased security presence on the campus of Appalachian State University Friday, one day after a campus-wide alert about an alleged rape inside a freshman dorm.

The school told Channel 9 that there’s an increased police presence around all of the residence halls, and they’re actively reviewing surveillance video from the dorm where it allegedly happened.

“It was a bit scary, definitely alarming -- put everyone on edge, I would say,” said Camryn Stanley, a student outside of Frank Hall.

For freshmen at the school, this isn’t how they wanted to finish their first year at college.

“Obviously, it was horrific ... it’s scary knowing the call is coming from within your house,” said Jacqueline Fuellhart.

According to a police report, the university was alerted shortly after 10 a.m. Wednesday morning. App State says students can only access the dorms with a key card, and those cards only work at the dorms where the student resides.

“Anybody could have let them in,” said Carson Hedson. “If you knock on the door, someone’s going to open the door, probably.”

We checked the most recent data from 2021 through 2023, which says there were 31 reported sexual assaults on campus. About 87% of those cases were reported at residential housing.

“[It] tells us to be aware of who we’re letting into the dorms and who is going into our rooms with us, and who we trust,” said Gracie Sheaff.

At this point, police don’t have a description of the suspect.

The university says it’s offering resources for anyone who needs it.

