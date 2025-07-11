Arrest made in connection with stolen semi-trucks in Burke County

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — A man has been arrested in connection with the theft of two semi-trucks, according to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said James Andrew Brown first stole a 53-foot cargo trailer from Valdese on Monday.

It was later found empty around 10 miles down the road in Hickory.

The next day, deputies said they found another stolen truck with Brown still inside it.

He has been charged with two counts of felony larceny of a motor vehicle and is being held without bond.

