Arrest made in deadly Salisbury shooting, police say

SALISBURY, N.C. — An arrest has been made in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred earlier this year, according to the Salisbury Police Department.

On February 20, police said they found Emmanuel Houston Jr. with gunshot wounds. He would later die from his injuries.

On April 17, police announced that 21-year-old Shykiem Daekwon Verdell had been charged in this case.

Daekwon was arrested and charged with first-degree murder. He is being held at the Davidson County Detention Center without bond.

