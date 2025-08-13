Arrest made in Lancaster murder case

LANCASTER, S.C. — James Singleton was arrested Wednesday morning in Rock Hill and charged with killing 57-year-old Edward Townsend.

The deadly shooting happened Tuesday at Palmetto Place Apartments on Pardue Street.

James Singleton

Singleton, 56, is currently being held at the Lancaster Police Department following his arrest, which involved multiple law enforcement agencies, including the Rock Hill Police Department, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), and the South Carolina Department of Pardon, Probation, and Parole.

“We are pleased to have achieved a quick resolution in this case, providing justice for the Townsend family,” Chief Don Roper stated in a news release. “We want to thank our Law Enforcement partners, the public, and the news media for their assistance in sharing Mr. Singleton’s photo and providing tips for our investigation.”

No additional details have been made available.

