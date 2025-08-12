Police searching for suspect in deadly Lancaster shooting

LANCASTER, S.C. — One man is dead following a shooting in Lancaster, South Carolina, on Monday.

According to a release from the Lancaster County Coroner, 57-year-old Edward Townsend, Jr. was shot at Palmetto Place Apartments on Pardue Street.

He was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

During the course of the investigation, police identified James Singleton, 56, as a suspect and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

James Singleton

Currently, there is no known address or vehicle associated with him. Officials believe he may be on foot. Police say they are actively searching for him.

This case is under active investigation. Police urge anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the authorities.

Police say a forensic autopsy is scheduled for later this week.

No further details are available at this time.

