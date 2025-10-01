Arrest made in north Charlotte homicide

CHARLOTTE — Police have made an arrest nearly a month after a deadly northwest Charlotte shooting.

Vernon Williams is accused of killing Quivonte Blount in September.

CMPD says the shooting happened on Beatties Ford Road at Hyde Park Drive.

At the scene, officers were seen surrounding an ATV near the entrance of the neighborhood.

Channel 9 is asking police for more information about what led to the violence and if they’re looking for any additional suspects.

Williams was taken into custody Tuesday. He is expected to face a judge in court Wednesday morning.

