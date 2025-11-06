Arrest made in Salisbury shooting

SALISBURY, N.C. — The Salisbury Police Department Violent Crimes Unit arrested a 25-year-old man in connection with an early-October shooting in Salisbury.

Police say Messiah Swindell was arrested Wednesday for a shooting incident that occurred on West Horah Street last month.

Messiah Swindell

Swindell has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious injury, and is being held at the Rowan County Detention Center without bond.

The Salisbury Police Department credited community members for providing tips that led to Swindell’s identification and arrest.

VIDEO: Good Samaritan helps save officer from knife attack at Cookout

Good Samaritan helps save officer from knife attack at Cookout

©2025 Cox Media Group