Arrest made in shooting that left one dead, one injured in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — A man has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of 46-year-old Deeaudrey Copeland last month.

On May 24, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department responded to reports of a shooting on the 4000 block of North Graham Street.

At the scene, they found two people injured in a vehicle.

One of those victims was expected to be ok. The second victim, later identified as Copeland, died at an area hospital, according to police.

On May 29, police announced 29-year-old Malcom Smith had been arrested in connection with this case.

Smith was later charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflict serious injury, and three counts of shooting into an occupied vehicle.

Police said the investigation into this case is active and ongoing. Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call 704-432-8477 (TIPS) and speak directly to a homicide unit detective.

