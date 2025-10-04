Ashanti alert issued for woman abducted in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. — An Ashanti Alert was issued for a missing Raleigh woman early Saturday morning.

The alert for 30-year-old Selma Rodas Vicente was issued before 4 a.m., according to the N.C. Center for Missing Persons.

Police told WTVD in Raleigh that they believe Vicente may be in physical danger.

They believe she was taken from an apartment on Windy Hill Drive. According to the NCCMP, Vicente may be with 27-year-old Ismael De Jesus Niz-Miguel, who may be driving a black 2013 Honda Pilot, with a N.C. license tag reading “LJW7781.”

Vicente is described as a 5-foot-3, 300-pound, Hispanic female with long black hair and brown eyes.

Niz-Miguel, 5-foot-4 and 240 pounds, was last seen wearing a black shirt and black shorts. He also has black hair and brown eyes, according to the NCCMP.

Anyone with information on Vicente’s whereabouts has been asked to contact police at (919) 996-3335.

No additional details have been made available.

