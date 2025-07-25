Attorney withdraws from Charlotte lounge shooting case

CHARLOTTE — A man accused of killing one person and injuring three others at a southeast Charlotte lounge will be receiving a new attorney.

On Thursday, a judge approved a motion by Jerome Planter’s attorney to withdraw from the case.

She said they had differences on how to move forward with their defense.

It’s the second time Planter has changed attorneys. The judge told him he would have to represent himself if he tried a third time.

VIDEO: Man arrested in southeast Charlotte lounge shooting has first court appearance

Man arrested in southeast Charlotte lounge shooting has first court appearance

©2025 Cox Media Group