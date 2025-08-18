Local

Auburn to retire Cam Newton’s No. 2 jersey

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
CHARLOTTE — Auburn University will retire Cam Newton’s jersey during their upcoming rivalry game against Georgia on October 11th, the school has announced.

Cam Newton, a former star quarterback for the Carolina Panthers, won the Heisman Trophy in 2010 and led the Auburn Tigers to a national title that same year. His number two jersey has not been used by another player since he left the program.

Newton was drafted by the Carolina Panthers in 2011, taking the team to a Super Bowl in 2016.

