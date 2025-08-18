O’Reilly Auto Parts becomes title sponsor for NASCAR’s Xfinity Series

CHARLOTTE — O’Reilly Auto Parts will become the title sponsor for NASCAR’s second-tier national series next season, as the Xfinity Series is set to be renamed starting January 1.

The multiyear partnership, announced Monday, includes promotional opportunities and brand integrations with The CW Network, which is the exclusive broadcast partner for the series, according to the Associated Press.

“Partnering with NASCAR and The CW at this level enables us to further deepen our connection to one of the most loyal fanbases in all of sports,” said Hugo Sanchez, O’Reilly Auto Parts vice president of advertising and marketing.NASCAR President Steve O’Donnell stated, “Like the great sport of NASCAR, O’Reilly Auto Parts was born in America and built on the hard work and drive of passionate people.”

O’Reilly Auto Parts will be the fourth title sponsor in the series’ history. The series was launched as the Busch Series in 1982, followed by a seven-year run with Nationwide Insurance, and Xfinity has been the title sponsor for the last 11 years.

O’Reilly Auto Parts was founded in Springfield, Missouri, in 1957 as a single store and has grown into an automotive parts powerhouse with more than 6,400 locations across 48 states, Puerto Rico, Mexico, and Canada.

For several years, O’Reilly Auto Parts was the title sponsor of NASCAR races at Daytona, Texas, and Mid-Ohio.“Our company is rooted in the same values that define NASCAR — teamwork, enthusiasm, and dedication,” said O’Reilly Auto Parts President Brent Kirby. “You’ll see those in action when our customers walk through our doors.”

With the new sponsorship, O’Reilly Auto Parts aims to enhance its connection with NASCAR fans and continue its involvement in the sport, celebrating the shared values and passion for cars.

VIDEO: Charlotte City Council considering $25 million for NASCAR Hall of Fame improvements

