‘Aura farming’ dangers highlighted in boating safety guidelines

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Riding outside designated seating areas on a boat, known as aura farming, is dangerous, posing significant risks to passengers, said officials with the S.C. Department of Natural Resources.

Passengers who ride on the bow, gunwale, seat backs, or decks of a boat increase their chances of falling overboard. Such falls can result in severe injuries, including lacerations from the propeller, blunt force trauma, or even drowning.

Boat operators are urged to ensure that all passengers remain in designated seats while the vessel is in motion.

Wearing a lifejacket is also strongly recommended to enhance safety on the water.

“Aura” is being used as a slang term meaning “stylishness; confident and suave excellence,” according to Merriam-Webster.

The word “farming” is used as repetitive behavior or procedure.

By adhering to safety guidelines, boaters can significantly reduce the risk of accidents and ensure a safer experience for everyone on board.

