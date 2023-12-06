Kings Mountain gives nod to 384-acre rezoning for Dixon Ridge project

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — Kings Mountain’s City Council handed down a critical approval last week for an ambitious, wide-ranging project near Interstate 85 and the Catawba Two Kings Casino.

At its meeting on Nov. 28, the council voted 5 to 2 to adopt an ordinance rezoning 384 acres near Dixon School Road. The rezoning was sought by Greenville, South Carolina-based developer Insignis Partners, which is proposing a massive project named Dixon Ridge on the site. Dixon Ridge has been pitched by the development team as a mix of industrial, residential, and research and development space.

Plans call for as much as 5 million square feet of total building space.

