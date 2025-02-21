Authorities investigate 2 shootings in Lancaster County

Authorities in Lancaster County are investigating two shootings that occurred on Wednesday night, resulting in damage to homes and a vehicle.

A drive-by shooting was reported just before 8:30 p.m. on Palidin Road, where deputies said multiple rounds went into a home occupied by two adults and several children. Fired cartridge cases were discovered outside, but no injuries were reported.

“If you got a problem settle it with them when you involve kids,” said neigbhor Ryan Sims. “That’s something different.”

About an hour later, at 9:35 p.m., another shooting occurred at an apartment complex on Cane Mill Road. Bullets also went into two apartments, and a resident’s car tire was flattened. Again, no one was injured.

Investigators and crime scene agents responded to both locations to interview witnesses, process the scenes, and collect evidence. They are checking to see if the shootings are connected.

Doug Barfield, an attorney and public information officer for the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said investigators aren’t sure if the shootings are connected.

Authorities do not believe the shootings were random, but no arrests have been made at this time.

“The more information we have, the more likely it is we can get answers solve crimes, and put people in jail,” Barfield said.

The investigation continues as authorities work to determine any connections between the incidents and identify those responsible.

“We are actively and vigorously investigating both of these incident,” Barfield said.

