Authorities search for missing woman last seen in Kings Mountain

CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. — The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Carla Elizabeth Mull, a 58-year-old woman last seen in Kings Mountain.

Mull was last spotted near South Railroad Avenue and West Gold Street. She is described as approximately 5′6″ tall and weighing 140 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

At the time of her disappearance, she may have been wearing a black zip-up jacket, blue jeans, and socks without shoes.

The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office has urged anyone with information regarding Ms. Mull’s whereabouts to contact them at 704-484-4822.

The circumstances surrounding her disappearance have not been disclosed, and there is no information on how long she has been missing.

