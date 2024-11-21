Avery County still recovering months after Tropical Storm Helene hit

AVERY COUNTY, N.C. — There is still a lot of devastation across Avery County months after Tropical Storm Helene hit the area.

Several residents along the Toe River told Channel 9 that strong winds overnight brought down trees that were weakened by the storm, leaving them without power.

County officials said more than 200 homes were either heavily damaged or destroyed due to flooding and mudslides.

At a church along Highway 19E, families picked up food and other items before the severe weather moved in Thursday night.

Experts are expecting possible wind gusts of nearly 50 miles per hour.

The biggest concerns are not possible snow but the strong winds that could bring downed trees onto powerlines.

“We’re scared; worried mostly about the power going out and the tree damage we already have. With the tree damage and the mudslides, it’s scary,” resident Debbie Bowles said.

“There’s trees down everywhere getting ready to fall. The wind could knock down several powerlines and houses. Because there is just so much to clean up,” resident April Wiseman said.

County officials are also prepared to open shelters if necessary.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation said they will have crews working in the area as well.

