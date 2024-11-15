Linville Gorge remains off-limits due to damage from Tropical Storm Helene

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — The Linville Gorge remains off-limits due to widespread damage from Tropical Storm Helene.

Thousands of downed trees and landslides along the Linville River have destroyed trails, making some impassable.

Channel 9′s Dave Faherty spoke with the U.S. Forest Service about how federal law could delay cleanup efforts.

Volunteers told Faherty that they have been using long saws to remove downed trees from the area.

However, due to the extent of the damage, the Forest Service is considering requesting an emergency order to allow the use of chainsaws.

“We are looking at emergency options to be able to give us extra tools to clear the trails within the wilderness because this is a special situation. But with all of those decisions, we have to balance what it means to be a wilderness area and get these trails open so people can enjoy them,” said Lisa Jennings with the U.S. Forest Service.

>> At 5 p.m., officials are expected to provide an update on some of the areas they are hoping to reopen outside of the Gorge.

