Avery County woman to use $466,415 lottery win to help people affected by Helene

RALEIGH — Tracy Bell, of Banner Elk, won a $466,415 jackpot playing a digital instant game and plans to use her winnings to help her community, N.C. Education Lottery officials announced on Thursday.

Bell won the top level ‘Epic jackpot’ in the Wheel of Bonuses game, a digital instant game with odds of 1 in 3.1 million. She played a $10 ticket on Sunday and claimed her prize on Thursday, taking home $334,656 after taxes.

“Everyone around here has been through a lot lately,” Bell said, expressing her desire to assist friends affected by a recent storm.

Bell enjoys playing the Wheel of Bonuses game at night due to trouble sleeping.

She recounted the moment of her win, saying, “It was pretty late, so I thought I was dreaming.”

The Wheel of Bonuses game allows players to wager between 50 cents and $30.

After Bell’s win, the jackpot reset to $50,000 and has since grown to over $104,000.

Digital instant games, including the Wheel of Bonuses, are available exclusively online through the lottery’s website or mobile app, with 41 different games currently offered.

Bell’s win not only brings her personal joy but also enables her to support her community, highlighting the positive impact of lottery winnings beyond personal gain.

