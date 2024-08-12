Baby girl heads home with brand new heart

CHARLOTTE — It was a heartwarming homecoming for a little girl who was diagnosed with heart failure at just a few months old.

On Monday, 8-month-old Dally is going home with her parents and a brand new heart.

Dally, which is short for Dallas, was her parents’ best Christmas gift ever. But six weeks after she was born, she was back in the hospital and needed a transplant.

“Kids her age can have a mortality of 10-20-30%; we bridge some of that wait time with mechanical support,” said staff at Atrium Health Levine Children’s Hospital.

That support was an artificial heart. It was implanted in Dally to keep her alive while she waited for a real heart from a donor.

Last month, Dally got her heart transplant.

And on Monday, she finally got to leave for her new home, getting to see her brother for only the third time.

You can get more information on donating organs in North Carolina from Donate Life.

