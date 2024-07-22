Local

Baby girl waiting on new heart gets transplant surgery

By Gina Esposito, wsoctv.com

Dallas "Dally" Watts A baby girl is in the hospital waiting on a heart transplant, and Channel 9 learned a specialized medical device is buying her time.

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A baby girl who had been waiting on a new heart finally got transplant surgery.

In June, we shared the story of 5-month-old Dally, who was diagnosed with heart failure.

Doctors at Atrium Health gave her an artificial heart called a Berlin Heart. It pumps blood through the body and allowed Dally to get on the transplant list.

Her parents tell Channel 9 that Dally is doing really well and could go home as early as this week.

Atrium Health its just one of 62 hospitals across the county that uses Berlin Hearts.

