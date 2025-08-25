Back-to-School 2025: What you need to know for Monday

CHARLOTTE — Hundreds of thousands of kids are headed back to school across the state Monday morning.

Here are the local counties sending students back to the classroom today:

Alexander County

Anson County

Burke County

Caldwell County

Catawba County

Hickory Public Schools

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools

Newton-Conover Schools

Richmond County

Union County

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools are preparing as 141,000 students return to the hallways this morning.

Students in Charlotte will be met with some changes this school year, including a new safety protocol for emergencies and the PowerSchool replacement Infinite Campus.

CMS Superintendent Crystal Hill gave an update early this morning ahead of the first day of school.

Hill said there are three things parents should know ahead of the school year:

Parents should download Infinite Campus. Each student should already be enrolled in the PowerSchool replacement. All parents have to do is download and sign up to gain access to their student’s grades, messages from school leaders, and documents from the school. Parents should also download the Here Comes the Bus app to track your child’s school bus on the way to and from school. Hill also talked about a new state law regarding cell phone use in schools. She says cell phones have to be turned completely off and put away during instruction. Each school will send out a plan for enforcement.

In Union County, some students will return to classes in a brand new school, as East Elementary got a brand new building.

The school district is also welcoming a record 5,000 staff members back to work.

Union County schools are also taking steps to address $300,000 in lunch debt across the county.

The county says they plan to revise its meal charge policy by implementing stricter guidelines at schools.

Channel 9 Meteorologist Keith Monday says first day of school weather looks perfect with dry and clear conditions. Expect temperatures in the mid 80s with lower humidity.

Monday morning's forecast with Meteorologist Keith Monday

