CHARLOTTE — Jeff’s Bagel Run’s fast-growing footprint will include five restaurants in the Charlotte market.

The Orlando, Florida-based bagel chain has inked a franchise deal for a 1,615-square-foot location at the Blakeney Town Center.

The shop will be at 9941-C Rea Road — formerly home to SAS Cupcakes, which closed in June.

That location should open later this year.

