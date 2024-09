CHARLOTTE — The finishing touches are underway at Bank of America Stadium ahead of the Duke’s Mayo Classic.

The 14th ranked Tennessee Volunteers will take on the 24th ranked NC State Wolfpack on Saturday night.

Gametime is set for 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte Sports Foundation Executive Director Danny Morrison said the game is close to a sellout, with more than 70,000 tickets sold.

(WATCH BELOW: Big 22: Cuthbertson defensive lineman Cole Webster)

Big 22: Cuthbertson defensive lineman Cole Webster

©2024 Cox Media Group