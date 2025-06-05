Belk confirms ‘cyber incident’

Belk Inc. has confirmed a cyber incident that disrupted its systems in May. — Belk Inc. has confirmed a cyber incident that disrupted its systems in May.

The longtime Charlotte-based retailer said in a statement to the Charlotte Business Journal that it took immediate steps to contain and investigate the activity, enlisting third third-party experts.

“The incident has since been resolved, and we have no evidence that sensitive customer data was impacted. Belk stores remain open, and we look forward to welcoming customers to shop in-store and online as usual,” the statement reads.

Customers turned to social media in early May, asking the company to address problems with its system being down.

Action 9 investigator Jason Stoogenke says:

Freeze your credit (if you haven’t already). Don’t wait for a data breach. That way, even if thieves steal your personal information, they’ll be very limited how they can use it. You should even freeze your children’s credit. Criminals can do a lot of damage with minors’ personal information because, chances are, the minors won’t pick up on the identity theft until they go to apply for a loan, get a credit card, or take some other action likely years down the road. Keep a close eye on your bank accounts. Request your free credit report regularly.

