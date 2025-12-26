Beloved FeedNC volunteer retires after decades of service

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A Mooresville-based nonprofit is saying goodbye to one of its original volunteers who’s been feeding neighbors in need for decades.

Rosie Bailey is a famous face at the FeedNC warehouse in Mooresville. Volunteers, staff and pantry regulars know her as “Ms. Rosie.”

She started volunteering with FeedNC when it was called the Mooresville Soup Kitchen at the First Baptist Church. Now, FeedNC operates out if its new building off Charlotte Highway.

Ms. Rosie has been volunteering with FeedNC since 1987, the year it opened, and after 38 years of feeding the community, she’s retiring.

“I’ll always have a memory here. I’ll always have one,” she told Channel 9’s Erika Jackson.

After decades of helping with laundry and keeping the pantry stocked with toys, Ms. Rosie handed in her badge last month. The nonprofit says her hard work will live on through FeedNC’s history wall.

Rosie’s retirement will allow her to move closer to family in South Carolina — a move she hopes will feed her soul.

